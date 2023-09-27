My Hero Academia chapter 402 spoilers have fans worried about popular character

My Hero Academia chapter 402 will be released for the curious fandom soon, and here we have discussed the early spoilers that have started surfacing already – and fans are already concerned about one character.

The My Hero Academia manga has come up with several intriguing battles to date, out of which the ongoing battle between the villainous entity All For One and the quirkless hero All Might has kept every fan at the edge of their seats.

In the previous chapter, we saw how Stain managed to get AFO paralyzed with his unique abilities. But the events took a U-turn when AFO killed Stain and stole his powers, becoming even more powerful than before.

It’s been a while since fans have been eagerly waiting to see who among the two pivotal characters of MHA comes out as the winner. And looking at the spoilers, we can possibly expect to get the answers in the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia chapter 402 spoilers tease All Might’s final attack against AFO

At the start of My Hero Academia chapter 402, we will see the cops praising Ochako and Shoto for coming forward to stop Dabi and Toga. Momo will be seen fighting the Twices with speer and machine guns, but the duo disappears before she can hit them.

Hatsume points out that without the Twices, the UA feels much lighter. On the other hand, Deku will try harder to keep Shigaraki away from UA, but AFO will keep coming closer to their location. AFO will also try to take over Tomura’s body. All Might try to distract the villain but gets disappointed when AFO decides to focus on his plan in the first place.

As per the leaks, AFO will realize that Shigaraki’s will and his consciousness are too strong, so he heads toward the second plan. He decides to take All Might to Deku and Shigaraki so that he can teach them a lesson. AFO believes that AM is the one who is the reason behind the kids’ strength.

Tomura threatens Deku that he will kill everyone in the UA. Deku can’t control his tears, but he also remembers when AM told him not to be a crybaby. He doesn’t know how to stop the tears from coming out of his eyes because he can see AM’s end coming near.

In the last moments of the chapter, AM grabs AFO tightly and keeps taunting him. Suddenly, his gauntlet explodes, and the chapter ends. After that, we see a white blinding light which makes fans wonder if this is actually the end of AM’s journey.

