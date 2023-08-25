My Hero Academia Chapter 398 release date, time & recap

My Hero Academia Chapter 398 will be released in a couple of days, and here, we have discussed the chapter’s release date, time, and a brief recap of the previous chapter.

As per the early spoilers for MHA‘s upcoming chapter, we will get to see All Might’s past in a flashback. We will also learn about the real goal All Might wants to accomplish from the very start.

What’s more, as the fight progresses in the upcoming chapter, we will see All Might tackling the powerful villain AFO without any quirk, which will clearly be the show stealer.

And there are a lot more exciting things that the 398th chapter of My Hero Academia will offer. So, without further ado, let’s get to the release date and time information for the anticipated chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 398 will be released on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Manga Plus and Viz Media will bring the translated copies to fans residing in different regions. Below is the release time for each timezone so you know when you can tune in:

8am PDT

10am CST

11am EST

12pm Brazil

4pm UK

5pm Central European Summer Time

8:30pm Indian Standard Time

12:30am Australia

2:30am New Zealand

What happened last time in My Hero Academia?

While pummelling AFO, All Might laughs, thinking that he is 50 years old, doesn’t like to beat someone who is younger than him. He also mocks AFO and says that any demon lord would be traumatized getting dominated by a quirkless man in a battle.

AFO combines several quirks and attacks All Might, making him fall through several buildings. However, All Might survives the attack and looks happy, as talking down to him was just a plan to provoke the villain.

However, All Might is injured as the attack damaged his armored suit. Seeing his condition, AFO makes fun of him by calling him a piece of garbage and his suit a garbage bag. All Might recalls his own saying, stating that relying on too many support items is never a good idea. He then remembers the time when he first met Nana, who was flying over the villains she defeated in a recent fight.

Returning to the present time, we see AFO blasting All Might with a strong attack. All Might calls him unworthy despite being affected by the attack.

