My Hero Academia beats One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen in one category

The sales record of August 2024 proves that My Hero Academia has had the upper hand on other Shonen giants like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen this past month.

Oricon has recently released Japan’s manga sales records from August 5 to September 1, and the results are pretty surprising. Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has left behind every other manga out there and sold a whopping 678,672 physical copies. That’s a 68% growth from previous month’s sales.

Following it is Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yuusuke Nomura’s popular sports manga Blue Lock, which has had a shocking growth in numbers since July 2024. With a 110% increase, the manga has sold 346,039 physical copies, though it’s significantly lower than its predecessor.

Gege Akutami/MAPPA

Gege Akutami’s sensational Jujutsu Kaisen tags behind, with 246,550 copies sold and a 78% decrease in sales. It’s pretty shocking for the manga since it’s been on an all-time high for some time now.

One Piece’s position on this list is even more shocking. Despite providing one of the best arcs in its nearly three-decade-long journey, Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece faced a significant decline in sales number, with only 186,113 physical copies purchased by fans.

But while fan favorites like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen experienced steep declines, few others saw incredible success in August 2024. Chainsaw Man got a re-entry in the top 10 with 190,822 copies sold. Katainaka no Ossan, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Sakamoto Days faced a similar situation.

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

Incidentally, My Hero Academia is also leading the sales charts when it comes to manga volumes. The series’ Volume 41 sold a startling 339,959 physical copies, way more than Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 27’s 105,227 and One Piece Volume 109’s 89,991 sales.

A reason behind My Hero Academia’s massive sales success probably is the manga’s ending in August. Jujutsu Kaisen is going down a similar road, with the series concluding on September 30, 2024. So, the series may be facing a steady rise in sales in the future.

As for One Piece, readers have a lot to look forward to in the following months as the manga is finally entering the much-anticipated Elbaf Arc.

