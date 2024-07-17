As we close in on the conclusion of My Hero Academia, fans have a cute request for the franchise, based on something small that was noticed years ago.

As we approach the My Hero Academia ending, it has been confirmed that the whole story takes place over a school year. Structured, as it is, through the academic calendar, a certain amount of emphasis is put on U.A. High School’s rules and norms.

Deku joined the institution in Class 1-A, with many of his friends, but in an image of the student body, fans have noticed something: his tie is all wrong. It’s short and frumpy, rather than long and even like most of the others, and fans think they get why.

“His dad never taught him the proper technique,” writes a user on Reddit, with a response adding: “I fully believe it’ll be a failure of the story for All Might not to teach him how to tie it properly by the end of the manga, this is the character development I need to see.”

Truly, it does feel like a wasted opportunity if that doesn’t happen, given all that Deku’s gone through. He defeated Shigaraki and All For One, now let him come full circle with All Might, the central role model in his life.

This aspect of Deku has come up before, specifically in wayward theories on his paternal father. “That was one of the things Dad For One theorists were using as evidence. Deku couldn’t tie a tie and AFO never wore one,” one comment states.

To be fair, at least Deku still had his tie on. As many point out, Bakugo doesn’t even bother. What a rebel!

It’s a big year, with My Hero Academia Season 7 and the new movie You’re Next in addition to the burgeoning climax. Have a look at our guide to Chapter 428 to see where the story is currently.