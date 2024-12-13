My Happy Marriage unveils new visual and confirms Season 2 Netflix release date

Netflix has announced the worldwide streaming release date for My Happy Marriage Season 2, with the anime also showing off a new visual and revealing its opening and ending themes.

Netflix is fast becoming the go-to for anime fans both inside and outside of Japan, with the streaming service securing the rights to some of 2024’s biggest or most beloved titles.

In keeping with this, My Happy Marriage’s X/Twitter account announced at a recent fan event in Japan that the series, which is due to resume airing with Season 2 on January 6, will be streamed on Netflix for viewers worldwide. It also noted that other streaming providers, like Crunchyroll in the US, will stream the series.

Article continues after ad

The anime tells the story of Miyo Saitori, who is born unmagical in an alternative Japan where magic exists, the scion of a prestigious magical family.

After years of abuse by her stepmother, Miyo is finally betrothed to a commander, Kiyoka Kudō, who’s so cold that his last few fiancés ran away in terror. Faced with an even worse future, Miyo tries to make the best of a bad lot, only to realize her new future husband is not as he appears.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

My Happy Marriage reveals new visual of Miyo and Kiyoka

My Happy Marriage was originally written by Akumi Agitogi on the Japanese writing platform Let’s become Novelists! (Shōsetsuka ni Narō!) before finding a home with Japanese publisher Fijimi Shobo. The light novels, with illustrations by Tsukiho Tsukioka, were later picked up and published in Japan, with Yen Press acquiring the rights in English while Square Enix published the manga. The series has also been adapted into a live-action movie, which was released in Japan in March 2023.

Fans won’t have long to wait for the series to continue and the anime’s X/Twitter account also released a gorgeous new visual of Miyo and Kiyoka under a blossoming wisteria tree, her in kimono and him in his military uniform, which you can see below:

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll, which has the US streaming rights, has also released a new advert giving us a first look at the anime’s season, which you can check out below:

Article continues after ad

They also confirmed that the opening song is ‘Shiawase na Yakusoku’ by Riria while Kashitaro Ito performs ‘Tsukikage Okuri’ as the ending theme. Voice actress Haruka Tomatsu will also be joining the cast as Kaoruko Jinnochi.

While there are still a few weeks to go, if you need your My Happy Marriage fix, Netflix also has the rights to Episode 13, an OVA that was originally bundled with the eighth light novel in Japan. It’s called ‘The Shape of My Happiness’ and it sees Miyo attending her first social event as Kiyoka’s fiance.