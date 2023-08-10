My Happy Marriage: The Usuba bloodline explained

In the latest episodes of My Happy Marriage, we got to see Minoru’s obsession with the Usuba bloodline – but what makes the genealogy so significant?

Initially, we saw Minoru wanting to get his eldest son married to Miyo, but when the latter’s father decided to send her over to the Kudous, he got furious. In My Happy Marriage‘s recently released episode, we saw the older adult going beyond every limit to stop Kiyoka from getting to Miyo at the Saimori residence.

Now, it’s pretty obvious there’s something about the Usuba bloodline that makes it so pivotal.

My Happy Marriage’s Usuba bloodline explained

The Usuba bloodline is one out-of-the-ordinary lineage that gives its bearer the most powerful gifts of all. Well, that’s what Minoru said to Shiniji when he confronted him for sending his daughter to the Kudou clan instead of Tatsuishi. In the argument, he stated that he doesn’t want Kiyoka to get married to Miyo as she contains the Usuba blood in her veins.

Whenever an Usuba gets married to someone with a common bloodline, their child is born even stronger than the parents. For instance, Miyo’s mother, Sumi, was married into the Saimori family, and as she had the power of telepathy, she was able to seal Miyo’s stronger gift without even getting exposed.

So, as Minoru knew that Kuduos’ are already far more substantial than his clan, he decided to fight him and snatch Miyo for the sake of his family’s social status and potency. He also starts using Miyo’s step-sister without telling her his true intentions. Kaya agrees to help him because she makes up her mind to set up Miyo with Kouji so that she can marry Kiyoka and lead a lavish life.

What are the Usuba family’s abilities?

Usuba family members can read anyone’s mind and can play with that. To be precise, they come with a gift to manipulate others after getting into their brains.

Being a member of the Usuba family, with the story going ahead, we can see the awakening of Miyo’s powers, i.e., dream sight. As the anime adaptation has already shown the character getting strange dreams, we will know Mio’s true potential really soon.

