Funniest anime of the year’s creators don’t know why we love it so much

Of 2024’s breakout hits, My Deer Nokotan is easily the funniest and weirdest, to the point where the people behind the show don’t know why we love it so much.

Though the anime show My Deer Nokotan premiered in July 2024, it was clear sometime beforehand that this thing was going to standout. The marketing for the bizarre comedy TV show, about a grade-A student who befriends a new classmate (who turns out to be a woodland creature-human hybrid), very much leaned into the absurdity.

We got trailers full of the anarchic animation by Wit Studio, and an hour of Noko dancing, because why not? This all led to the first season being a resounding success, solidifying this as one of the best anime of the year.

But the producers involved were a little blindsided by just how much we’ve been endeared by Noko and Torako, to the point they’re actually somewhat confused.

“I was a bit surprised at the success of the trailer overseas. My Deer Friend Nokotan is kind of an unusual anime—or maybe a weird anime—and I think it has a slightly different atmosphere than American comedies,” director Masahiko Ohta told Anime News Network.

Aya Okano, the promotional producer, offers one explanation: the whole idea is just funny. “I think it’s mainly because deer are commonly recognized around the world. They are a comedic goldmine,” he adds.

“With that beautiful appearance and facial expressions that make it hard to understand what they’re thinking, I feel that there are infinite possibilities for fun to be had. I’m sure everyone finds the combination of ‘deer and beautiful girls’ to be funny and crazy.”

Whatever the case, it’s worked. My Deer Friend Nokotan is available in its entirety on Crunchyroll. Have a look at our upcoming anime list for other oddities on the way.