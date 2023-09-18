Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 gets a release window

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 1 will reach its conclusion at the end of this month, and fans have already started anticipating Part 2 of the Isekai anime series – and we now have a release window.

Mushoku Tensei follows a man who dies and gets reincarnated in a completely different world than he lived in before. To be precise, he gets reborn as Redeus in a magical world where only sorcery and swords can be spotted.

On the one hand, the series involved loss and grief, while on the other hand, it also made us fall out of our seats laughing with its humor. And that became one of the many reasons for the series to stand out as a unique Isekai franchise.

When Mushoku Tensei was renewed for a season 2, it was announced that it would be a 2-cour season, one of which was released as a part of the anime summer slate. And now, it’s time for fans to look forward to the release of the second part/cour.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 release window revealed

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 will come out in April 2024, but we do not have a confirmed release date yet. So, the fandom has to wait for an exact release date a little longer.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 has 25 episodes in total, with Part 1 of the season ending on its 13th episode. That means Part 2 will run for 12 episodes. So, you can expect to watch Rudeus and each one of your favorite characters on the screens for three months.

Moreover, the finale of Part 1 has not yet been released, but it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll on September 25, 2023.

The studio has not come up with a trailer for the next part, but we can expect it either after the first part’s finale or by the end of Fall 2023. In some cases, the trailer for the following seasons/parts is revealed immediately after the release of the previous one’s finale. However, in this case, it would be too soon to expect a trailer for a part that would be released in April 2024.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.