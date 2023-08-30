Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 10 release date, time and what to expect

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 10 has an official release date, and not only that, but the preview images of the episodes have also surfaced online. So, in this post, we have talked about everything that we know regarding the upcoming episode of Mushoku Tensei.

Mushoku Tensei anime is one such anime that garnered a huge appreciation when it premiered with the first season. That also made way for the series’ second season, but in the beginning, the sequel couldn’t win hearts as it felt quite depressing.

However, as the story progressed, seeing the character developments, especially of Rudeus, it again started to gain praise among the community.

So, without any further delay, let’s find out when the upcoming episode of the series comes out and what it has to offer.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 10 release date and time

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 10 will arrive on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 8:30am PT. You may follow the schedule below to learn at what time the episode will be dropped on the streaming platforms in your region.

8:30am PDT

10:30am CST

11:30am EST

4:30pm British Time

5:30pm European Time

9:00pm Indian Time

1:30am Australia

3:30am New Zealand

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 10: What to Expect?

The preview images of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 10, titled The White Mask, have surfaced along with its official synopsis.

Rudeus and Fitz start their investigation on Fittoa teleport. So they aren’t wasting any more time and are instantly jumping on to figure out this phenomenon. Summoning is kind of similar to teleportation, so the duo seeks help from someone who has mastery in summoning. However, the real identity of the new entry is yet to be revealed in the series.

Well, there are a lot of things going on with Rudeus, and it’s hard to predict how he will be handling all the challenges. Hopefully, we’ll get some answers in the upcoming episode.

