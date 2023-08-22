Mushoku Tensei creator breaks silence on anime slavery controversy

Mushoku Tensei portrays slavery in a rather controversial way, generating a lot of hate among fans. As such, creator Rifujin na Magonote has stepped forward to address the issue.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is one of the most popular anime series of Summer 2023. The story follows a jobless and hopeless man who reincarnates in a fantasy world while keeping the memories of his past life.

Living under the name Rudeus Greyrat, he is determined to live without regrets. Season 2 follows his story as he is now a grown teenager. Recently, Episode 6 of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 gathered a lot of negative press with the way it depicted slavery.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans condemn the way the protagonist is indifferent towards slavery and doesn’t consider it to be necessarily evil. Amid the backlash, the series creator, Rifujin na Magonote, has broken his silence on the issue.

Magonote clarifies his intention behind the slavery theme of Mushoku Tensei

Magnote shared Rudeus’ perspective on the sensitive matter. He said: “Rudeus doesn’t really have any feelings of hatred for slavery. He feels like; it’s not necessarily the case that all slaves are universally unhappier as slaves than they were before becoming slaves. So while kidnapping is evil, he can’t say with certainty that slavery itself is evil and doesn’t want to impose his own sense of justice upon an unfamiliar culture.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naturally, this comment disappointed fans. While the considerate fans consider it normal based on the story’s setting, many believe this ideology shouldn’t be portrayed in anime. Regardless, the debate broke out as the Magnote had to make another comment regarding the matter.

He added: “I don’t condone slavery myself, so I’d like to apologize. But it’s true that I wrote Rudeus as someone who has no aversion to slavery. I’ve written it in a mild setting so that it can be accepted, so there’s no point in justifying yourself.”

Article continues after ad

Slavery is a common theme in anime, and it’s always depicted as an evil practice that needs to be stopped. Therefore, it’s no wonder fans would be surprised to see a protagonist who is indifferent to it all. In the series, Rudeus and Zanoba face a problem where the latter wants to make figures but isn’t able to.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, Rudeus, Zanoba, and Fritz go out to purchase a young slave who could be trained to create figures. They wanted a child slave who could use both hands equally. Not long after, they “buy” a young girl and name her Julie. Although Rudeus and the others don’t treat her badly, this scene gives the idea that a young girl’s life is only worth a small amount of money.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Although Maganote’s post clarified his intentions, it didn’t help calm angry fans much. They still cannot accept the disturbing concept of slavery in Mushoku Tensei. After all, these themes are incredibly triggering.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo vs Sukuna | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 | Demon Slayer movies | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gorosei | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.