Mourning Jujutsu Kaisen fans hold IRL memorial for Gojo

The events of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 have left fans of the series reeling, to the point where a Gojo memorial popped up in Chile.

Gojo was one of the most iconic characters in modern Shounen. Though Yuji may be the series’ main character in most regards, Gojo stole the show for many.

In the years worth of IRL time that the world’s most powerful sorcerer was stuck in a prison dimension, fans of the series anxiously awaited his return. There was even a Twitter account devoted to counting down the days until he was released.

And, while that time finally came, Gojo wasn’t long for this world once he was a free man. Following his tragic death, fans of JJK from Chile have created an IRL memorial for their favorite character.

IRL memorial held for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo

Even for those who aren’t caught up on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, news of Gojo’s death has been pretty much impossible to avoid. We’ll spare you the details of how he dies to keep some level of suspense as to how it happens for those who have been spoiled by the inescapable news (although you can read up on it here if you’d like), but the important thing to know is that fans aren’t exactly happy about it.

Whether they aren’t satisfied with how he died or that he died in the first place, his passing has left its mark on fans of the series.

It’s at the point where fans in Chile have turned a JJK advertisement into a memorial for the character, with kiss marks left on a picture of Gojo, along with dozens of fans that left messages, flowers, and candles. They really turned it into a full-blown vigil for the character.

While some criticized fans of the series for treating the situation like Gojo was a real person who died, it shows how much the series’ fans were affected by his death.

And unfortunately for those who put time into the memorial, it was torn down by Chilean police a short time after construction.

Fans joked about how Gege sent the policeman, Gojo’s rival, through much of the series: “That security guard was def gege in disguise.”

All of this comes at a time where, in the anime, Gojo is just now getting sealed in the prison realm. It’ll take a while until the anime gets caught up, and JJK fans can re-experience the pain of their favorite character dying all over again.