Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release date and title sequence revealed

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is finally on the way, and now some new material from the hit anime has been released.

Mob Psycho 100 has been one of the biggest animes of this century. Critically acclaimed and universally loved, fans were itching to re-join the world of Mob once more.

With around 3 years passing between each season, and Season 2 dropping in 2019, people were waiting with baited breath for the third season to drop this year.

While its release in October of this year has been known about for a while, there hasn’t been an exact release date for Season 3 – until now.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release date: When can I watch it?

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will premiere on October 5.

The series will be streaming on Crunchyroll, and dropping on a weekly basis.

This release date came at the end of the newly teased title sequence for Season 3.

The series will be available both dubbed and subtitled, and be produced by BONES, the studio known for My Hero Academia and Soul Eater.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 opening titles are just as epic as ever

If there’s anything that Mob Psycho 100 is known for, it’s for its jaw-dropping animation and mind-bending visuals. The opening credits for each season have been proof of this, as it allows to hint at the events of each season while also allowing the animators to show off their skills.

And now the new Season 3 title sequence is available to view on YouTube, and once again it’s a hit.

The animation and song choice are just as epic as ever, and it should be fun for fans to interpret what will happen in the season from the OP.

What will Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 be about?

The official Crunchyroll synopsis of the whole series reads as such:

Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. “Mob,” is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he’s surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?

Well, no doubt the season will be following the story if the anime so far, and be based on the manga of the same name, which completed its story in 2017. There are currently 65 chapters left un-adapted, so Season 3 could cover any number of them.

As the teaser trailer for the season shows, there are clearly new battles for Mob to face, both world-endingly big, and humorosly small.

Mob Psycho 100 Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.