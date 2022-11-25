Mob Psycho 100 reveals final anime arc with promotional video

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its final arc, and a recently released promotional video reveals what said arc will involve.

Mob Psycho 100 is finally back for Season 3, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvellously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s a shame that this will be its final season.

The series is described by Crunchyroll as follows: “Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. “Mob,” is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him!”

Now, for those who are wondering how the anime is going to end, a newly released promotional video has revealed what the show’s final arc will be.

Mob Psycho 100 releases a preview video

The official website for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, has recently streamed a promotional video for the anime’s final few episodes.

The video is only short, around 30 seconds, but like the rest of Mob Psycho 100, it packs a massive punch.

The video gives glimpses into the events of the final few episodes, including explosions, lights, and action.

We see Tsubomi looking at a tornado in the sky, Ritsu yelling for his brother, and new potential foes appearing in air crafts.

However, it seems like Mob himself may be the finale’s biggest foe, as the video shows what appears to be Mob fighting everyone, his powers potentially having overtaken him once again. Even Reigen is having to face him in this grand battle, which will no doubt be an emotional showdown for the ages.

Crunchyroll is currently streaming the anime worldwide, both dubbed and subbed. You can check out the release schedule of Season 3 here.

The original manga creator ONE – who also created One Punch Man – launched the Mob Psycho 100 series in 2012, and ended it in December 2017. The manga’s 16th and final book volume officially came out in April 2018, though the Mob Psycho 100: Reigen spinoff manga is currently still in production.

This third season comes after the first season of the anime premiered in July 2016, with the second season premiering in January 2019. This new season will also bring the ultimate episode count of Mob Psycho up to 37, with Season 1 having 12 episodes and Season 2 having 13.

We are over halfway through the show’s final season right now, and as the promotional video shows, the finale is gonna be incredible, so it’s time to catch up if you haven’t already!

Mob Psycho 100 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.