Mihawk is one of the strongest One Piece characters, but he lacks an important power

One Piece has several powerful swordsmen but only Mihawk holds the title of the “greatest.” However, it turns out he lacks an important power needed to be one of the top-tier characters.

The power system of One Piece relies on devil fruits and haki. While a lot of characters like Luffy and the Admirals hone their devil fruit abilities along with haki, swordsmen like Shanks and Mihawk always focus more on improving all forms of haki.

Article continues after ad

In One Piece, Mihawk holds the title of the World’s Greatest Swordsman. However, the true extent of his powers is unknown. The power systems, the characters, and their relationships are often difficult to keep track of, which is why Vivre Cards are useful, as they act as information pages in the One Piece databooks.

Although the cards are originally in Japanese, a popular One Piece account has shared the information in English. In Mihawk’s card, there’s currently no information about him using Conqueror’s Haki, despite most of the strongest characters possessing this ability.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans are divided over this, as some believe every piece of important information wouldn’t be revealed in Vivre Cards, while others think it’s confirmed that Mihawk isn’t one of the top-tier characters.

As one fan shared, “I’m guessing they’re not gonna reveal he has Conqueror’s until later. I highly doubt he was going toe to toe with Shanks without it.”

“Zoro and Garp’s Vivre Cards don’t confirm Conqueror’s Haki even though we know both of them have it. Nothing to see here,” wrote another.

Article continues after ad

“This the guy that’s better than Shanks? With no conquerors,” joked another.

One Piece manga will soon commence the second arc of the Final Saga. You can read about why Egghead is the best arc so far. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Man marked by Flames and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.