Major One Piece remake rumor debunked by leaker

The One Piece anime remake is currently under production, but an ongoing rumor had to be debunked by a popular leaker. Here’s everything we know about it.

One Piece Day 2024 was held on August 10 and 11, sharing the first glimpse at the anime remake. The studio revealed the concept art and character designs. Furthermore, they also revealed Attack on Titan staff are working on it.

WIT Studio created the first three seasons of the Attack on Titan anime before MAPPA took it over due to a tight schedule. Hence, while fans are excited about the remake, rumors about the studio using AI to assist in production surfaced.

One Piece leaker Pew debunks the theory, saying the director is completely against it.

popular says, “The rumors about WIT Studio using AI for the One Piece remake are completely false. In fact, the new art director Tomonori Kuroda for The One Piece is firmly against the use of AI, even for background work, and believes it’s entirely the wrong approach.”

One fan writes, “I’m not sure of what would make anyone think AI was used but If I had to guess, maybe they think that it’s because of how Luffy’s leg looks in the screenshot. But then again, I think that’s just the position his leg was drawn in.”

“If they were using AI, they would’ve already finished all the episodes. There was an animator researching French cuisine books just to draw Sanji’s foods accurately…with this level of passion, they don’t need nor wish to use AI,” shares another.

“Lmao anyone that actually thought the AI sh*t was true is either really dumb or just a straight-up hater,” adds third.

