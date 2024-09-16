Madoka Magica studio reveals action-packed new sci-fi anime

Aniplex Online Fest 2024 brought a wide range of anime announcements, one of which reveals that Madoka Magica studio SHAFT will soon release a brand new sci-fi anime.

Aniplex Online Fest 2024 revealed a thrilling trailer of an original anime by studio SHAFT who also worked on popular dark fantasy Madoka Magica. This upcoming anime movie will feature designs and concepts by Yasuomi Umetsu, director of iconic retro anime Kite and Mezzo Forte.

Written by Yuta Takahashi from the Kamen Rider series and the drama Mountain Doctor, Virgin Punk follows the struggles of Ubu, a bounty hunter, and his girlfriend.

The first part, Clockwork Girl, will be shown at Cine Libre Ikebukuro and Osaka’s Theatre Umeda in early summer 2025. Virgin Punk is scheduled to release around the same time in Japanese theatres. The studio also released a trailer, which you can watch below.

This 90-second tease depicts a world set in the year 2099, following a mysterious girl who is confused about her surroundings before she runs away from that place. Fans are excited to see the captivating footage with beautiful animation as they praise the studio behind it.

One fan shares, “Fantasy action with a twist, only SHAFT could bring this vision to life!”

“Damn they mastered animation movements the best I’ve seen till this day goddamn that shit crazy,” adds another.

One more fan chimes in, “SHAFT coming in from the top rope to remind everyone that they’re here to play with the big dogs. That was insane. I haven’t seen animation like that since Redline.”

