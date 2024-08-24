Chainsaw Man creator’s new movie avoids the biggest worry from fans

Look Back, the new movie based on work from Tatsuki Fujimoto, finally has a release date outside Japan, clearing up the biggest worry from fans.

Given the success of Chainsaw Man, a new movie based on another manga from Tatsuki was always going to garner attention. It just so happens the next adaptation comes from a deeply emotional – and distinctly less gory – story.

So far, Look Back has garnered extremely positive reactions, and soon enough audiences around the world can get a look. The anime movie comes out Friday, October 4, 2024 in North America, with other territories presumably planned for around that date.

This will be reassuring to those who’ve been tracking the film since it opened in Japan. There was some concern that Look Back would only get a streaming release, since it’s not directly part of any major franchise.

“After a theatrical release for some weeks, and a few months later, I’m sure it will be released on Amazon Prime in Japan (Amazon Studios/MGM are credited in the production),” a Redditor who claimed to have seen Look Back in Japan said in June. “Strong chance the global release will also be on Amazon Prime.”

We can’t find any evidence of Amazon’s association with Look Back, but that’s not altogether unusual. Anime productions often have gaps in their information until they come out in English-speaking territories and the full credits are more broadly accessible.

In any case, GKids has struck a deal for the film, guaranteeing a run on the big screen before it’ll move to streaming. Amazon remains a distinct possibility for home media, as the company has picked up some big pictures, including the Rebuild of Evangelion quadrilogy.

But that's a concern for down the line. Right now, we can look forward to seeing Look Back in cinemas in early October.