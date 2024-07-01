Logic links up with Crunchyroll for Cowboy Bebop streetwear collection

Grammy-nominated rapper Logic is linking up with Crunchyroll for a brand-new Cowboy Bebop-inspired streetwear collection debuting at Anime Expo 2024.

It’s no secret that Logic, an acclaimed rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer, is an anime fan. He’s been quite open about his love for series like Cowboy Bebop in the past… and now, he gets to share that passion with the world thanks to an exclusive collaboration with Crunchyroll.

As of July 1, 2024, anime fans can pre-order a new merch drop of Cowboy Bebop streetwear on the Crunchyroll website in partnership with Logic.

The new launch includes a slew of T-shirts featuring the crew of The Bebop, crew-neck sweatshirts with Logic and the gang, a hoodie, a varsity jacket, a beanie, a corduroy hat, a skate deck, and more.

The line will also be available to purchase at Anime Expo 2024, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Thursday, July 4, 2024, to Sunday, July 7, 2024.

In a press release, Logic discussed how instrumental Cowboy Bebop was to his rise as an artist, explaining that he’s even become friends with Spike Spiegel’s voice actor, Steve Blum, over the years.

“Anime was there for me when I was growing up in a drug and violence-ridden childhood and household,” he said. “I discovered anime through ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ and would later go on to befriend the voice of Spike Spiegel, Steve Blum, and collaborate with him on various albums, which is a dream come true.”

“Without ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ there is no Logic. I just hope that collabing with ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and Crunchyroll will allow me to introduce a lot more of my fans who might not be hip to ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ and vice versa, and hope that a bunch of people out there who love ‘Cowboy Bebop’ will realize I’m making fun anime nerd albums.”

Crunchyroll Logic’s Cowboy Bebop collab is an homage to one of the rapper’s favorite anime series.

Crunchyroll’s Vice President of Emerging Business, Terry Li, also commented on the new streetwear line. “Logic’s passion for anime, especially ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ is evident in every piece of this collection, which was designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, the animation director and character designer from the iconic anime series,” he said.

“Logic’s mission is to inspire people to be themselves and this new Crunchyroll x Logic x Cowboy Bebop collection will ignite bounty hunters from across the galaxy to live and breathe this beloved fandom.”

This is just the latest testament to Logic’s love of anime. He pays homage to a series that shaped his work as an artist thanks to his special collaboration with Crunchyroll.

Cowboy Bebop has been collaborating with major IPs lately, following its foray into Overwatch earlier this year and even getting introduced to Magic: The Gathering in April.