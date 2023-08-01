Lazarus anime: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Lazurus, the new anime from the Cowboy Bebop director, including any release date updates and more.

Among many anime fans, Cowboy Bebop is still widely considered one of the most iconic and influential ever created. The series was directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, who’s now working on something new.

Many Western anime fans likely got their first glimpse of shows like Cowboy Bebop through Toonami which was relaunched by Adult Swim in 2012. Now, Adult Swim has announced that it’s producing a new original anime in collaboration with Watanabe.

Article continues after ad

This new intriguing anime project will be called Lazarus, created by animation studio MAPPA and produced by Sola Entertainment. Here’s everything we know so far about it.

Currently there is no release date unfortunately, as anime has a habit of only revealing premiere dates very close to the time. Since there’s already a trailer out, we can hope for the anime to release by the end of 2023, but we can’t guarantee it.

Article continues after ad

“As I embark on this creative journey, I can’t help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far,” said Watanabe in a press release for the series, “I hope you enjoy it.”

“Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it’s a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series,” added Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim Jason DeMarco. “Like all of his work, Lazarus is packed with big ideas, incredible characters and a ton of heart. We can’t wait for anime fans to see this world.”

Article continues after ad

Lazarus anime cast: Who is working on the show?

Sadly there is no confirmed cast list as of writing. Many fans are hoping for Steven Blum – the English dub voice of Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop and Amon in The Legend of Korra – to make an appearance, but again we can’t guarantee this.

Lazarus is being animated by Studio MAPPA, known for their work on Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man. Surprisingly, American stuntman and director behind the John Wick films, Chad Stahelski, will be joining them to design the action sequences for the series.

Article continues after ad

The score is set to include Kamasi Washington, Floating Points, and Bonobo.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lazarus anime trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, as fans attending the Toonami on the Green Adult Swim event at San Diego Comic-Con got their look at Lazarus on Saturday, July 22, 2023, and now you can watch the preview below:

The trailer is packed with retro-futurist landscapes, smooth neo-jazz, religious imagery, and plenty of action to get your blood pumping.

Lazarus anime plot: What will happen in the show?

The official description from Adult Swim is as thus: “The year is 2052 – an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this: mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug with no apparent drawbacks called Hapuna.

Article continues after ad

“Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned – this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. Death is coming for this sinful world – and coming soon.

“As a response to this threat, a special task force of 5 agents is gathered from across the world to save humanity from Skinner’s plan. This group is called “Lazarus.” Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?”

Article continues after ad

Check out more of our anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 | 10 short anime series | JJK confirms Megumi’s return | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo | One Piece Episode 1071 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | One Piece live-action trailer | Gojo honored one | Details in JJK Season 2 Episode 4 | Jujutsu Kaisen Reverse Cursed Technique