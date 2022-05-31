KonoSuba confirms a third season along with a spin-off series

Another season of the hilarious isekai anime is on the way, but that’s not all that’s coming.

KonoSuba – God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! has been airing since 2016, but whether or not a third season was going to happen remained up in the air for years. Thankfully, that question has now been answered.

One year after an ambiguous sequel was announced, it was revealed during a KonoSuba Channel “New Information Reveal Quest Special” livestream that a third season is coming out.

The new season was announced alongside a new visual teaser, which has gotten fans very excited.

However, that wasn’t the only thing to be revealed, as the livestream went on to mention that an anime adaptation of the spin-off light novels, KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, will also be coming soon.

What will the KonoSuba Season 3 and spin-off involve?

The third season will no doubt continue to adapt the light novels by Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima, so fans can expect the same humorous hijinks that the previous seasons have brought.

As for the spin-off series, KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! are prequel novels, so the story shall be exploring Megumin’s life before the events of the anime series.

Both projects will be produced at Studio Drive, and run by established series director Takaomi Kanasaki.

Season 3 will be directed by Yujiro Abe, who is most famously know for directing the equally-as-funny anime Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Makoto Uezu and Koichi Kikuta will also be returning as series composer and character designer. It is likely that they will also be working on the spin-off series.

When and where will KonoSuba air?

Sadly, there is no confirmation on when both series will be released. But when comparing them to the franchise’s previous two seasons, both of which were released early in their respective years, fans can predict that these new seasons may appear early in 2023.

And since the rest of the series can be watched on Crunchyroll, it is likely that the show shall continue to work with the platform.

Either way, fans can be prepared to see more of the crazy characters they have grown to love over the past six years.