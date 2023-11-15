Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo – Everything we know

Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo, a new anime horror movie, is coming soon. Ahead of its premiere, here is everything we know about it.

As part of Shigeru Mizuki’s 100th Anniversary celebrations, Toei Animation announced four new anime projects, including a film adaptation of his hit series, Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo.

First published in the 1960s, Shigeru Mizuki’s original GeGeGe no Kitaro manga has seen numerous adaptations, including anime, live-action series, and even video games. So, what can we expect as a new film takes center stage?

Article continues after ad

Ahead of its highly-anticipated release date, here is everything you need to know about Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo, including its official release date, trailer and more.

Article continues after ad

Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo will premiere on November 17.

Produced by Toei Animation, the upcoming anime film revealed its official release date back in April 2023, along with a key visual depicting the main character, Kitaro, surrounded by grave stones.

It will premiere in Japan on November 17, 2023, and be available for streaming on Crunchyroll sometime after, although the official date has yet to be announced.

Article continues after ad

Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo plot

The new film is adapted from the 2018-2022 anime series and follows the mystery of Kitaro’s parents.

Although the official plot details haven’t been released, the storyline for the 2018 series is as follows. Nearly twenty years into the 21st century, people have forgotten about the Yōkai, a type of spirit-monster from Japanese folklore. After a series of unexplained events, a thirteen-year-old girl called Mana writes a letter to the Yōkai Post in search of answers. But, she meets GeGeGe no Kitarou instead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo trailer

On November 14, 2023, the feature film released the final trailer.

The 90-second video provided Shigeru Mizuki fans with even more unseen footage ahead of Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo’s premiere. And with over 50,000 views within hours of its release, it’s safe to say that it’ll be a big screen hit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Cast and crew

Toei Animation is back as the producer for this new film, having worked on the previous seven adaptations. The director is Go Koga, known for Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters, with the screenplay by Hiroyuki Yoshino and character designs by Toko Yatabe. Veteran actor Toshihiko Seki also joins the cast as Kitaro’s Father, alongside Spy x Family’s Atsumi Tanezaki as Saya Ryuga.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The full cast list is as follows:

Kitaro’s Father voiced by Toshihiko Seki

Mizuki voiced by Hidenobu Kiuchi

Sayo Ryuga voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki

Tokiya Nagata voiced by Yumiko Kobayashi

Tokisada Ryuga voiced by Tetsu Shiratori

Tokimaro Ryuga voiced by Nobuo Tobita

Kozo Ryuga voiced by Kazuya Nakai

Otsumai Ryuga voiced by Yoko Soumi

Katsunori Ryuga voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji

Heijiang Ryuga voiced by Yuko Minaguchi

Kaneko Nagata voiced by Rie Kugimiya

Genji Nagata voiced by Akira Ishida

A Mysterious Boy voiced by Toshio Furukawa

Kitaro voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro

Medama-oyaji voiced by Masako Nozawa

Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo is part of a quartet of new projects commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of manga legend Mizuki Shigeru. This lineup comprises Netflix’s Akuma-kun, this upcoming movie adaptation, an exhibition, and a character content initiative that explores the entire universe of characters from Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo.

Make sure to check them all out, as well as the Kitarou Tanjou: GeGeGe no Nazo film.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.