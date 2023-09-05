Kimi ni Todoke: Is the manga finished?

Kimi ni Todoke is a wholesome anime series that is all set to make its comeback with Season 3 in 2024. Even though the exact release date is yet to be revealed, fans have already started to get excited for the new season.

Unlike most anime romance series, Kimi ni Todoke comes with a different approach that makes it stand out in the crowd. The story revolves around a girl, Sawako, and a boy, Kazehaya, who find solace in each other despite all the odds.

Article continues after ad

The 25-episode Season 1 of Kimi ni Todoke was released in 2009, and the second season of the anime came out in 2011. Nothing was announced regarding its third season until now, so fans started wondering if Kimi ni Todoke’s manga was finished. However, with the official announcement of the new season, we now know that the anime still has enough content to adapt from the source material.

Article continues after ad

Well, it is to be seen whether the third season will be the final one or if there will be more seasons after this. Besides that, we will also discuss if the manga is finished or if it is still ongoing.

Article continues after ad

Is Kimi ni Todoke’s manga finished?

Netflix

Yes, the manga has officially ended. The original Kimi ni Todoke was released in 2005 and ran until 2017, blessing us with 123 chapters.

The Kimi ni Todoke manga started getting serialized in a Shojo magazine of Shueisha in 2005. Initially, the author of the manga released it as a one-shot with no plan to expand it. However, later, it took the form of a typical manga series that even got several awards. This also became one of the reasons why the series received several spin-off manga series, including Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The first 27 chapters of the manga were adapted in the anime series’ first season, and the sequel got to cover the chapters starting from 28 to 46. Now, the upcoming season has been announced, but we have yet to learn about the episode count and the number of chapters the new season will cover. That being said, looking at the trend with the first two seasons, we can assume that season 3 will adapt around 30 chapters from the manga.

For people who love to watch anime that falls under the romance genre, Kimi ni Todoke is a show that’ll definitely be worth your time. And if you have not yet watched the previous seasons, you can watch those on Netflix. Moreover, the streaming giant also has the live-action of Kimi ni Todoke, so you’re in for a treat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s everything about Blue Lock Chapter 230 spoilers. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Mr 7 One Piece | Best anime coming out in September 2023 | Giselle Gwelle Bleach TYBW | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | Top 10 upcoming anime series in Fall 2023 | Kimi ni Todoke: Which chapter did Season 2 end in the manga?

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small a small affiliate commission.