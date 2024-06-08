Kaiju No 8 teases the anime’s next arc, and fans can’t wait

Kaiju No 8 just released a teaser for the anime’s next arc which is starting from the upcoming episode, and fans are beyond excited.

The Kaiju No 8 anime has been getting a lot of attention since debuting in April 2024. The spring 2024 anime is now ready to enter its third arc in Episode 9, and released a teaser commemorating this development.

The first eight episodes of the anime have adapted The Man Who Became a Kaiju Arc and Sagamihara Subjugation Operation Arc. The third arc of the Kaiju No 8 manga — Raid on Tachikawa Base Arc — will begin from Episode 9.

The Raid on Tachikawa Base Arc has been highly anticipated from the start by the series’ fans. Those who’re already familiar with the manga are excited for the adrenaline-filled events of the arc, and new viewers are eager to see what comes next, hyped by the new teaser.

The teaser promises great things to come as we get a glimpse of the eponymous Tachikawa Base being attacked and the Defense Force members being dispatched to protect it. On a more exciting note, Soshiro Hoshina is seen fighting the Kaiju No 10.

The animation in the video is sleek and smooth, hinting that the much-awaited fight between Hoshina and Kaiju No 10 would be worth the wait. Aside from this, fans also have Kikoru and Mina to look forward to in this arc, not to mention the shocking cliffhanger at the end.

Fans’ reactions on the teaser show how much they’ve been waiting for it. One X user wrote, “Gosh, this episode is gonna go so unbelievably hard, y’all don’t even know.”

“We are not ready for greatness,” said another, while a third commented on Reddit, “This looks awesome, I need to know who did those crazy impact frames at the end though, holy sh*t!”

Kaiju No 8 Episode 9 will be released on June 8, 2024, at 7am PT. The episode will be streaming on Crunchyroll. If you want to know more about the monster anime, check out our guides on every Kaiju No 8 major character, every Kaiju No 8 monsters, and our recommendations on the best anime like Kaiju No 8.