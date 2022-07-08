Kaguya-sama: Love is War series is getting an anime film

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . 5 hours ago

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has become one of the best romantic-comedy anime, so it’s only natural that it would get its own movie.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has just finished its third season, with a fourth season on its way. But apparently, that’s not the only Love is War content that fans will get, as an anime movie is also in production.

The August issue of Kadokawa’s Newtype magazine announced on Friday that the widely popular series would now be getting an anime film.

The film, titled Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai (Kaguya-sama: Love is War: The First Kiss Never Ends), was hinted at during the hour-long final episode of the anime’s third season, where a fourth season was also hinted at.

What is Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Love is War is a romantic-comedy series created by Aka Akasaka, which was initially published as a manga in Shueisha’s Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015, before moving to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga is now on its final arc, and if all goes smoothly, the story (sadly) should be ending by October of this year.

An anime adaptation of the manga premiered in January 2019, and became widely popular due to its wacky characters and hilarious setups. The series has now spawned multiple seasons over the past few years. An original video anime (OVA) project was also released in May 2021.

Crunchyroll The anime became popular for both its cuteness and its hilarity.

What will the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime film be about?

The film will no doubt be a continuation of the franchise’s main plot. Viz Media, which publishes the manga in English, describes the story as follows:

All’s fair when love is war!

Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy’s student council, making them the elite among the elite. But it’s lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There’s just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they’re both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

The film will apparently be adapting the manga story arc of the same name – “The First Kiss Never Ends” – and will take place after the events of the anime’s third season.

When will the Kaguya-sama: Love is War film come out?

Sadly, there is no official release date for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime movie. But the film will likely be out before Season 4, so possibly the year 2023.

The Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime series is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.