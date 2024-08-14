Kagurabachi’s biggest misunderstanding has been cleared up

Kagurabachi is currently growing in popularity but an initial mistranslation about Hiyuki often causes misunderstanding among new fans.

Kagurabachi is a new-gen shonen manga series following Chihiro Rokuhira, a young man who sets out on a quest to collect the enchanted swords stolen from his late father.

Kamunabi is an organization of sorcerers whose main job is to eliminate nationwide threats. Because the enchanted swords have unimaginable powers, the Kamunabi want to seal them and prohibit anyone from using them, including Chihiro.

Hiyuki Kagari, the strongest sorceress in the organization goes after Chihiro. The duo fights in the first arc before they form an alliance against the Rakuzaichi. Initially, people were confused about her gender because of a mistranslation but a popular Kagurabachi account clears up the misunderstanding.

The user says, “Hiyuki is a woman. The confusion caused by the initial mistranslation of Hiyuki as a man, when she is actually a woman, is incredible. The effects of this mistake are still present today.

“Many fans end up getting confused because they read on third-party sites that haven’t updated to the correct version. Many more casual fans, who only read the chapter once and perhaps stopped after the beginning of the arc, also still have this idea.”

Apart from the mistranslation, fans were also confused about her gender because of her character design.

“Yeah, at first I was not sure if she was a girl or a really pretty dude who likes to wear high heels,” writes one fan.

Another shares, “I understand they gave her a more neutral look. She probably has some Bishoujo inspirations for her design.”

