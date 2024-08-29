Kagurabachi wins first award after less than a year

Kagurabachi, a Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Takeru Hokazono, just received its first award in less than a year after its serialization.

Kagurabachi follows Chihiro Rokuhira, a young man who sets out on a quest to collect the enchanted swords stolen from his late father. The series debuted on September 19, 2023. Before the manga celebrates its first anniversary, it’s been awarded with a prestigious Tsugimanga Award.

The award is granted based on the number of votes and Kagurabachi won by a mile. Fans all across the world voted for this manga and praised it on social media. The results were announced on August 28, 2024.

Kagurabachi won the Print Manga Category by a huge margin, with over 100,000 votes from fans worldwide. Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: If Episode of Mafia came in second place with over 33,000 votes.

Kagurabachi creator Hokazono wrote, “I truly feel that many people have read it and found it ‘interesting,’ which makes me extremely happy and fills me with a burst of energy to keep drawing manga. I am deeply grateful! To meet the expectations of everyone who said ‘It’s coming next!’, I’m even more motivated to make it more interesting, so please continue to support me from now on!”

Fans also expressed their support towards one of the rising stars in the manga industry.

One fan wrote, “That’s incredible for Kagurabachi! Winning an award so quickly is a testament to its quality and impact.”

“Kagurabachi is going generational rn. Animators want to participate in Kagurabachi Won first place in the Tsugimanga Awards Getting recommendations from Hori & Kishimoto 2 Banger Arcs in a row Several color pages Was big overseas before it officially debuted in WSJ,” another commented.

Another added, “The difference in scores is wild. All we need now is a god-tier anime, and this series is gonna reach insane heights.”

