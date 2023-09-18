Kagurabachi: Where to read the latest breakout Shonen series?

Chapter 1 of Kagurabachi has arrived, and if you still need clarification about where to read the exciting first chapter, here’s everything you should know.

Kagurabachi is one such manga series that managed to get leakers, haters, and admirers even before the official release of its first chapter. Fans started believing it would be the new title in the Big 3s, along with One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Besides that, when the introductory chapter showcased the exceptional swordsmanship of the main protagonist, every animanga fan got a vibe of One-Piece’s Zoro, especially when he diced the bad guys in one go.

Well, as the recently released chapter has managed to impress manga readers with its fresh art style and panels, we hope to see the manga living up to the expectations of every fanatic with each upcoming chapter.

Where to read Kagurabachi?

The Kagurabachi manga series arrived with Chapter 1 on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 8:00am PT. So, if you haven’t read the chapter yet, you should rely on the aforementioned digital manga platforms.

It’s rare to see a manga series creating hype as Kagurabachi had created before even coming out with a single chapter. Also, now that it has finally released the first chapter on the online platforms, it’s highly unbelievable to see how the manga series is sitting among the top 20 hottest manga on Manga Plus with more than 1 Lakh readership.

What happened in Kagurabachi Chapter 1?

Kagurabachi Chapter 1 introduced us to the master swordsmith named Kunishige Rokuhira and his son Chihiro. Rokuhira is seen forging a sword, while Chihiro is seen helping him in the process.

Rokuhira is the most famous swordsmith in the town, as he does not forge the swords just to make money; in fact, he develops them using a unique technique. So, his Katanas are way more special than those made by the other sword makers.

One day, the father-son duo is visited by Rokuhira’s old friend, Shiba, who tells Chihiro about how great his father is. He tells the young boy that during the Seitei war, it was his father who saved lives by delivering his special katanas. However, Chihiro does not show much excitement as he is used to hearing such things about his father.

Later, the chapter takes a drastic turn when we meet an adult, Chihiro, who lives for vengeance with a big scar on his face. We do not get to know how Chihiro received the scar or what happened to his father. However, we can hope to get some answers in the upcoming chapters.

