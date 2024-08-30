Kagurabachi fans can create their own Mob Sorcerer who’ll get killed in the manga

Kagurabachi has a “unique” fan contest lined up where the winner can get their original Mob Sorcerer character killed by Chihiro.

Right off its amazing win at the Next Manga Awards 2024, Kagurabachi is planning an exciting contest for readers. Participants will have to come up with their own original Mob Sorcerer character and submit it within the deadline.

The winner will not only be featured on the intro page of a future chapter but will also get to meet their end at the protagonist’s hands. Chihiro will slay the character before they even get to start their journey, but what a way to go!

Fans are already excited to participate, with many also pointing out how smart it is to hold such an engaging contest where readers can be part of their favorite manga. It’ll undoubtedly boost Kagurabachi’s already rising popularity.

“‘The winner will then be killed by Chihiro,’ and the fanbase collectively agrees it’s the highest honor imaginable,” tweeted one user.

“This is the funniest f**king contest ever, what do you mean we can submit our beloved OCs to get clapped by Chihiro in Kagurabachi,” wrote another.

A third added, “Character design contest not to appear as a cameo or background character but to be f**king detonated is such a power move. I fw you Kagurabachi.”

“That’s a unique and engaging fan contest for Kagurabachi! Fans will get a chance to see their characters come to life in the story, even if it means a dramatic exit at the hands of Chihiro,” weighed in one fan.

If you’re not familiar with Kagurabachi, it’s a sleek revenge drama manga series wrapped in battle shonen armor. It follows Chihiro Rokuhira who sets out to find the stolen Enchanted Blades and exact vengeance on those who robbed and killed his father.

