Kagurabachi chapter 3 spoilers tease a mysterious new character

Kagurabachi chapter 3 will be released this weekend, and here, we discuss the early spoilers for the chapter.

In the previous chapter, we saw Chihiro and Shiba confronting the Yakuza Boss to get information about another leader of the Hishaku group. However, something strange happened before he could spill the beans, and he got killed.

Now, we also know that Chihiro’s dad has been murdered, and the boy is desperate to turn the killer into a corpse. But he might have to struggle for a longer time to find his father’s murderer.

As the story of the new-gen series moves forward, every fan is excited to see how the events of the manga unfold.

Kagurabachi chapter 3 spoilers shed light on the upcoming chaos

Kagurabachi chapter 3 starts with Chihiro and Shiba as they proceed to meet the person who has the information about the Katana they are looking for. They are shocked after learning that the informant is a young girl. The girl they meet informs them about her meeting with the young girl, who turns out to be their informant.

The young girl reveals to Vova that the man she was getting chased by has the world’s most powerful blade. Shiba doesn’t believe the girl’s story, but Chihiro says he wants to hear what the little one says.

Shiba thinks she is faking the entire story, so he asks her to go home, but her reaction makes it clear that she is homeless. Hearing her stomach rumbling, Chihiro asks her if she wants to eat something. When Chihiro asks her what she would like to eat, she says Tempura Soda. So, he takes her to a place to get the food for her.

Shiba starts thinking about how Chihiro has always taken care of his clumsy father and how he never fails to take care of anyone who needs his support.

The young girl discloses her name (Char) to Chihiro, and he does the name. When Chihiro asks her the reason behind her getting followed by the bad guys, she ignores him. Chihiro asks her if she could take her to the bad guys; Char confirms whether feeding her is the agreement, stating that he will protect her.

Chihiro asks the girl about the sword and what it looks like. Char says that the Katana is not ordinary as, when used, it releases clouds. After that, Chihiro inquires if the boy has a flame symbol on his hand. Char says no, the boy doesn’t have any such mark. Later, the danger comes in the form of a strange man, and now, it would be exciting to see how Chihiro and Shiba will deal with this new enemy.

