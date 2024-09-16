K-Pop band Enhypen getting their own anime

Based on Enhypen’s popular webtoon, Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is getting an anime adaptation, as announced during the Aniplex Online Fest 2024.

Aniplex Online Fest 2024 offered a range of updates on upcoming anime for fans. Since 2020, Aniplex has held a yearly festival that delivers news and announcements for popular and upcoming anime titles alongside live performances from fantastic musical guests.

However, the Dark Moon: The Blood Altar announcement is a delight to both anime and K-Pop fans. The anime will be adapted from a popular webtoon by HYBE. The characters are inspired by the South Korean boy band Enhypen and the story draws reference from their music videos.

The manhwa begins with their ‘Drunk-Dazed’ music video, which was released on April 26, 2021. Set in Riverfield, the plot revolves around the most popular boys at two rival schools who are vampires and werewolves. For some unknown reasons, they’re drawn to Sooha, who recently transferred to Riverfield.

The boys find their lives turned upside down after horrible incidents shake the town and their pasts come to light. While the animation studio, cast, and release date have yet to be announced, Crunchyroll confirms having the streaming rights of the anime. The announcement was made with a short teaser video, which you can watch below.

“No way what is happening?? Time to really get into anime! My Enha please get more and more famous after this jebal,” writes one fan.

Another shares, “Announced on Aniplex streaming on Crunchyroll THIS IS A HUGE DEAL. My enha i’m so proud of you.”

