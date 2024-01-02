Jujutsu Kasen animator denies plagiarism accusations

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been facing several backslashes lately as some fans believe that the animators have copied scenes from other popular anime shows. However, an animator broke his silence and gave a befitting reply to all the allegations.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the most talked about animanga series of 2023 – thanks to the events that happened in the anime and the manga recently. Moreover, the top-level animation in each episode of Season 2 was worth every praise that it received from the community.

The series got even more fame after the second season aired with a better animation style and gripping narrative. Things were going smoothly until MAPPA got slammed for the reportedly toxic work culture among many other things.

Adding to that, recently, the animators of the popular anime got criticized for another thing.

Jujutsu Kaisen animator reacts to the “Copy Kaisen” accusations

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 received a lot of appreciation from the community for delivering several mind-blowing fight sequences. However, recently, some fans have started criticizing those same fight sequences that they were praising initially. They believe the scenes have been copied from other anime like My Hero Academia and Birdy the Mighty: Decode.

Not only Season 2 but fans also feel that the fight between Gojo and Miguel in the Jujutsu Kaisen movie was copied from the live-action film IP Man. That said, Jujutsu Kaisen has a loyal fanbase that never misses to spot even the smallest detail in the series. Social media is flooded with posts stating what scenes were copied from which form of media.

A fan post states that the fight between Mahoraga and Sukuna was copied from My Hero Academia Season 1, while another post states that Yuji Vs. Mahito was plagiarized from The Raid 2.

Frustrated by all these false accusations, an animator decided to take it to social media. His post states that it’s hard for a human to create a different idea each time as there are several limitations at work. For instance, they do not have enough time to work on a new idea every time. He also says that an animated TV show requires more quantity and detailing than the source material, so one gets completely original ideas only if they have enough spare time and energy.

On top of that, the animator confirmed that they took references or inspiration from these fighting scenes from other anime shows. Tsuchigami confirmed that this is a common practice in the entertainment medium, and “referencing” other shows doesn’t mean “copying.”

