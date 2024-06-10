Jujutsu Kaisen’s new cover snubs one of the franchise’s heavy hitters

The new Weekly Shone Jump cover includes some of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters, but it snubs one of them from the line-up of heavy hitters.

The battle against the strongest is in its final phase as Jujutsu Kaisen confirms that the Shinjuku Showdown Arc will soon conclude. All the sorcerers took part in defeating Sukuna, while Takaba and Yuta dealt with Kenjaku.

The fight against Sukuna began in Chapter 222, over a year ago. Since then, every strong fighter has faced the King of Curses except one – Kinji Hakari. He started fighting Uraume in Chapter 237, but it has been months since then.

Furthermore, the series has yet to conclude their fight. As Sukuna’s subordinate and someone from the Heian Era, Uraume is extremely strong. Even someone like Hakari is having trouble against the Frozen Star.

Gege Akutami shares a special cover for the 28th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Yuji is at the center of the cover, showing off his mysterious arm. The cover also features Gojo, Yuta, Choso, Maki, and Todo in white panels. Meanwhile, Gege drew Kashimo, Higuruma, and Kenjaku in black and red sections.

However, Hakari, one of the strongest characters in JJK, is missing from the cover. Even before his debut, Gojo mentioned him as one of the few students with the potential to surpass him. Since he is single-handedly dealing with Uraume, he also hasn’t fought Sukuna yet.

The Frozen Star mocks Hakari for his weak cursed technique. At this point, the fight is almost over, so Jujutsu Kaisen might conclude the battle between them. Hakari has been stalling Uraume so they cannot join Sukuna’s side for that part of the ongoing fight.

