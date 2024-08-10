Jujutsu Kaisen’s most “underwhelming” villain called out by fans

Kenjaku had a lot of potential as a villain in Jujutsu Kaisen, but his death has fans calling him out for being “underwhelming”.

Jujutsu Kaisen has a strong lineup of villains. From the all-powerful and evil Sukuna to the disgustingly horrible Mahito, all of them contribute a lot to the story. But it’s Kenjaku who posed as true terror by orchestrating many impactful incidents in the plot.

Not only had Kenjaku taken over Geto’s body and cursed technique, but he was also the reason behind Gojo’s imprisonment in the Prison Realm, the Shibuya Incident, and the Culling Game. What’s more, he’s also the progenitor of the Death Paintings and Yuji.

Article continues after ad

However, despite his impact on the plot, his ending turned out to be a huge disappointment. During the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, when Sukuna was fighting Gojo, Kenjaku had Takaba as his opponent. This led to the most ridiculous battle in Jujutsu Kaisen, ending with the comedian’s death.

Article continues after ad

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

But before Kenjaku could enjoy his victory, he was taken down by Yuta in an instant, ending his role in the story. What’s more, he transferred the power of the merger to Sukuna before dying. And this is what has fans so displeased with his character.

Article continues after ad

Many fans pointed out how underwhelming his death was. On top of it, him transferring the authority of the merger to Sukuna made very little sense since he’d known the King of Curses for a very short time and had no reason to trust him.

“Ngl, comedy dude removed every SMIDGE of aura Kenjaku had left and I’m eternally grateful for it,” wrote one user on X, followed by another saying, “I was legit so angry when they replaced Geto (an actually well-written character) with this disgusting thing.”

Article continues after ad

“‘I’ve been alive for 1000 years but guess what? I don’t need to see the fruits of my labor, I’ll just give the nuclear launch codes to this 4 armed guy I’ve known for 0.00001% of my lifespan’,” mocked a third.

Article continues after ad

“Craziest fumble in shonen history excluding Muzan,” joined a fourth, while another fan mockingly commented, “Slightly underwhelming.”

While the story of Kenjaku is over, the sorcerers still have the final villain to deal with. Throughout the arc, Sukuna has been proving why he’s called the strongest. But now that Yuji has unleashed his domain expansion, things can change in the final round of Yuji vs. Sukuna.

Article continues after ad

We’ll get to see that battle in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266. Until then, check out the Jujutsu Kaisen creator’s new favorite, and why Megumi’s return after Chapter 265 has fans divided.