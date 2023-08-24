Jujutsu Kaisen’s most popular leaker asks to “stop the trend” after flanking suspension

There are several leakers of popular Mangas on social media whom we can rely on to find out what the upcoming chapters of our favorite manga will offer. For Jujutsu Kaisen, the reputed leaker who never disappointed us by providing the early leaks on time is Myamura. However, unfortunately, the popular leaker has been having some trouble on Twitter lately.

Recently, Twitter suspended the official account of Myamura. Immediately after the suspension, the loyal JJK fans started mourning the leaker’s suspension while several others started making fun of him.



Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in such a phase where, every week, something massive is happening, especially regarding Gojo and Sukuna.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of the primary sources of what’s going to happen in the upcoming chapter is, of course, Myamura. So, It’s understandable why every fan was shattered learning the news of the suspension. That being said, this suspension wasn’t exactly the end of Myamura’s journey on Twitter.

Myamura’s Account Suspension Explained

Over the years, Myamura has served as the primary and reliable source of JJK. He is the one who brings the early leaks for every anticipated chapter of JJK two to three days ahead of its official release. So, after the news of Myamura’s absence from social media, fans thought that this could affect the early spoilers of the popular Shonen manga to some extent.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Myamura surprised the community by immediately creating another account for the JJK discussion. And within just 24 hours, the new account of the leaker got around 80k followers on Twitter, thanks to the loyalty of Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

Apart from leaks, Myamura also helps us keep ourselves updated regarding any massive developments in the story, anime adaptation news, or any chapter/anime episode getting delayed.

Of course, his account getting suspended was a piece of bad news for the community, and everyone wanted to know the reason behind it. Well, in his new account, Myamura explained that his account got suspended because of a breach of Twitter’s community standards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Regardless, despite the suspension and losing all the followers in an instant, Myamura trusted the community and created another account without wasting any time, which, of course, turned out to be a good decision.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 | Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5 | My Hero Academia chapter 397 | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | OOne Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.