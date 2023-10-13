Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest episode has fans unbelievably down bad for Nanami

Jujutsu Kaisen’s thirstiest fans often fawn over Gojo. However, the latest anime episode has people down bad for Nanami in a way that’s rarely matched, even within the anime community.

Though Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga readers have been on an emotional roller coaster with the latest arc in the series, anime-onlys have been having their own fair share of big moments in the series as of late.

The Shibuya Incident arc is well underway, a story arc that marks a massive shift in the story with events that completely derail the direction the series was going in up to that point.

But (spoiler alert) with Gojo being sealed, one of the series most iconic characters will be gone for a while. However, it hasn’t taken long for Jujutsu Kaisen fans to take that affection and direct it right toward Nanami in the latest episode.

Nanami has the JJK fandom in a chokehold (in a good way)

MAPPA

Hot anime guys garnering a ton of attention is nothing new in the anime community, especially when it comes to shows like Free and Yuri on Ice that fully play into and cater to that fandom.

However, not everyone likes the traditional, loving and caring affection.

Enter a scene from the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode that features a very angry Nanami throwing around Haruta. This scene that was meant to be a brutal depiction of Nanami taking out his rage on one of the arc’s minor villains has awakened something in fans of the series.

One scene in particular resonated with fans, one that depicts Nanami grabbing Haruta’s ponytail and throwing him around.

The amount of tweets from people unabashedly admitting to do otherwise unspeakable things to Nanami (or to have Nanami do unspeakable things to them) is a movement near-unrivaled by any other down bad fandom in the anime community.

You know it’s serious when we’ve already got fancams just hours after the episode aired.

Tweets professing their absolute thirst for Nanami have garnered millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes on Twitter, showing just how moved the community is by the idea of having some time with Nanami.

And, while the manga for JJK is extremely popular, this sudden movement from the fanbase shows how much a series can benefit from an anime adaptation, especially one done by a studio as high-caliber as MAPPA.