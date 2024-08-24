Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc has an MVP – but it’s not Yuji

With Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc about to end soon, the MVP of the last part of the story turns out to be Yuta Okkotsu.

While Yuji is the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, he always doesn’t get the spotlight. This acts in favor of the story, in most cases at least. By not making Yuji the center of everything, the plot has the opportunity to explore other characters in detail, too.

This is exactly what happens in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. The arc begins with the long-anticipated battle between Gojo and Sukuna. But after the former’s death, Yuta takes on his teacher’s mantle and saves the day.

Throughout the entire fiasco, Yuta clashes against Sukuna multiple times. But he’s defeated at every attempt. This seems to ruin his character in the eyes of fans. However, we eventually learn the true extent of his contribution to the final fight in Chapter 267.

Aside from fighting Sukuna and taking over Gojo’s body, Yuta has also made several contingency plans to defeat the King of Curses. Some of them include recording Toge’s Cursed Speech, staging Hana’s surprise entry, and finally, consuming Yuji’s finger to copy Shrine so that Sukuna’s last finger could be destroyed.

So, Yuta may not have been able to defeat Sukuna, but he plays a key role in it all the same. In fact, his contribution to the fight is higher than many involved, including powerful characters like Kashimo and Maki. Thus, Yuta gets the title of the MVP of Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans agree with it wholeheartedly. As one such user tweeted, “Yuta Okkotsu ‘the mastermind of Shinjuku arc’.”

Another wrote, “MVP OF SHINJUKU SHOWDOWN YUTA OKKOTSU.”

“THE MASTERMIND OF THE SHINJUKU ARC. YUTA F**KIN’ OKKOTSU,” posted a third.

“Yuta and Todo are the REAL MVP’s for this arc. Literally, only through their planning could the fight have gotten to this stage; Generational Sorcerers, absolutely conned that bum,” shared a fourth.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 finally sees Sukuna’s defeat as well as Nobara’s controversial return. The manga has four more chapters to go before it ends for good on September 30, 2024.

