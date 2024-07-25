Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Yuji’s Domain Expansion?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga confirms Yuji Itadori has a major power boost in Chapter 264, but what do we know about his Domain Expansion?

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Yuji Itadori has shown significant improvement throughout the battle against his strongest opponents. His powers have always been a mystery to fans before he actually faced his toughest battle in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

Sukuna is hailed as the King of Curses and he proves why he’s worthy of that title throughout the entire arc. Sorcerers fought him one after another but he still stood tall. After a long battle, he’s reached his limit and of course, Yuji has a major role to play in the battle.

Yuji has shown the most growth over the time skip thanks to Ui Ui’s soul-swapping ability, which helped him gain new techniques. The upcoming chapter will feature Yuji using a Domain Expansion, but how does it work? Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Chapter 264!

What is Yuji’s Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yuji’s Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen takes the shape of a railway station.

Gege Akutami/MAPPA

In Yuji’s case, the domain is a railway station, which is similar to the Kitakami station in Kitakami City (Iwate Prefecture) in Japan. But the chapter has yet to reveal the name of his Domain Expansion or how it works.

However, it doesn’t appear to be an extremely offensive domain like Sukuna’s. Inside his domain, we see Sukuna in his ‘Yujikuna’ form, and Yuji asks him to go somewhere with him. For now, it looks like the fight is over and the duo will have a conversation. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 might reveal more about Yuji’s Domain Expansion.

What is Domain Expansion?

Domain Expansion constructs the user’s innate domain inside a barrier infused with their innate cursed technique. There’s always some sort of environment included in the domain, which is related to the user’s innate ability.

Domain Expansion is the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery, which Gojo introduced to Yuji during his fight with Jogo. Gojo also explains the countermeasures required to avoid getting killed by that technique. Chapter 264 features a brief flashback to that scene.

The chapter also explains Yuji learned the basics of barrier techniques during his training with Kusakabe. Swapping souls with the most talented Simple Domain user unlocked Yuji’s true potential since he can now use the most powerful technique in existence.

