Jujutsu Kaisen: Why young Gojo’s voice sounds familiar to Hunter X Hunter fans

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has blessed us with 10 episodes where Gojo has been the highlight, and it seems like the upcoming episode will again keep the limelight on the character – but this time, it will be because of his voice actor.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been a rollercoaster ride, taking us to Gojo’s Past Arc, where we see Gojo and Geto’s friendship. Later, we also sadly witnessed Gojo getting sealed in the Prison Realm. Obviously, it isn’t good news for fans as they believe they won’t be able to see Gojo again until he gets unsealed.

Gojo’s absence will be precarious for other characters of the series as they can get overwhelmed or trapped by the dangerous curses that are roaming around the world.

Well, we will get to meet Gojo one more time in the new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen S2, but this time in a new form.

Kid Gojo gets voiced by a renowned voice actor

Kid Gojo will be voiced by Maria Ise, who has voiced Killua from Hunter X Hunter. Now, the fun part here is that if you go into detail, you’ll surely feel that the Hunter X Hunter character resembles young Gojo a lot.

Killua from Hunter X Hunter is also a supporting character like Gojo, who flaunts white hair and a similar body stature to the latter. Both Killua and Gojo are incredibly powerful and have all the skills to overwhelm their opponents. So, it’s understandable why MAPPA went ahead with Maria Ise for Kid Gojo’s voice.

Also, it’s important to note that Kid Gojo didn’t have a big role in JJK manga – he said one or two lines, that’s it. So, it would be exciting to see if the upcoming anime episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will follow in the manga’s footsteps or if it will feature some anime-original scenes to give more screen time and lines to Kid Gojo.

Who is Maria Ise?

Maria Ise is a 35-year-old Japanese actress and voice actor who has been active in the industry since 2002. Besides giving her voice to Hunter X Hunter’s Killua, she voiced several characters in anime shows like Kimi ni Todoke’s 2nd Season, Fairy Tale, Attack on Titan: No Regrets, and more.

