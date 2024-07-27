Jujutsu Kaisen won’t have a happy ending even if Sukuna is beaten, according to fans

While Sukuna’s defeat seems like a happy ending for the sorcerers, Jujutsu Kaisen fans believe that may not be the case after all.

Jujutsu Kaisen is ending very soon and everyone is wondering how things will turn out. The manga is notorious for killing its characters. However, fans have still been hoping for a happy conclusion at the end of the road.

Since the beginning, everyone thought it could be achieved by defeating Sukuna. But with the way the story is progressing, they now fear Yuji will not make it out alive. This is especially after Yuji reveals his domain in Chapter 264.

The chapter ended on a mysterious note, with Sukuna finding himself in an empty railway station, thanks to Yuji’s domain expansion. The protagonist then asks the villain to come with him, never revealing where he’s beckoning the other to.

Many readers interpreted it as Sukuna’s journey to hell. They believe the ancient sorcerer will die inside the domain. But now they’re wondering if Yuji can come out unscathed from the King of Curses’ clutches.

“Yuji killing Sukuna and saving Megumi but dying in the process, the sorcery society has to rebuild itself or everyone dies but Yuji,” one fan wrote, “and the only way he’s able to contain Sukuna is reabsorbing him, and having to live the rest of his life with the murderer of everyone he held dear inside of him.”

“Just thinking about Yuji dying made my chest heavy. But I can understand if Gege decided to, but it’s still really sad,” added another.

Some readers think even if Yuji survives Sukuna, he and the other sorcerers have the merger to worry about. They believe the protagonist will sacrifice himself to protect everyone from the merger, especially Megumi.

“Sukuna summons the merger on the cusp of dying to spite Yuji. Yuji assimilates the merger and dies, but not before expunging all cursed energy on the planet,” commented a Reddit user.

If Yuji really dies at the end, it’ll be the furthest thing from a happy ending. However, it’s a plausible scenario, given he’s had a death sentence on his head since the beginning.

If Yuji really dies at the end, it'll be the furthest thing from a happy ending. However, it's a plausible scenario, given he's had a death sentence on his head since the beginning.