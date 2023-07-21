Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Yuta Okkotsu appear in Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen will feature the Shibuya Inicident arc in its latest. However, will the special-grade Sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu appear in Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark shonen anime and shonen series with one of the best character designs out there. Each character, whether protagonist or antagonist, is memorable in their own way. However, even then, some stand out more than others.

Yuta Okkotsu is one such character who fans love watching in action. He was hyped up in the first season before being introduced in the prequel movie. Yuta has yet to make an appearance in the original timeline of the series.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, he is an important character in the series with enough talent to surpass Satoru Gojo. Delve deeper to find out if Yuta Okkotsu will appear in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Yuta Okkotsu will not be a main part of Season 2

Crunchyroll

Despite being popular, Yuta’s anime debut will take longer than expected. The Shibuya Incident arc in the manga wraps up in chapter 136. However, the young special-grade Sorcerer will debut in Itadori’s Examination arc in chapter 137.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans can expect a grand entrance of their favorite character. Although Yuta Okkotsu does not have any role in the main story of Season 2, it is still possible that he will be mentioned by other characters or featured in the opening themes, just like in the first season.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

10 short anime series | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 | One Piece live-action different from anime | One Piece SWORD members | Jujutsu Kaisen Nobara’s status | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Hollow Purple | Minato’s side story | Bleach TYBW Episode 16 | One Piece Episode 1070 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | One Piece Koby’s power | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 4