Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Yuji’s VA is unhappy over upcoming episodes

Jujutsu Kaisen fans worldwide appreciate the Yuji vs Choso animation, but his VA seems upset about his role in the upcoming episodes. Here’s what he has to say about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode features the highly-anticipated fight between Yuji and Choso in Shibuya. The fight is, without a doubt, the highlight of the Shibuya Incident arc. Fans are already going wild over the insane animation and the level of detail added to it.

Choso has a personal score to settle with Yuji, so he doesn’t waste a second before attacking him. Despite being strong, Yuji is overwhelmed by Choso’s Blood Manipulation technique, which is the innate technique of the Kamo Clan.

However, as the fight ends, Choso recalls a fake memory of all his brothers hanging out together. What’s surprising is that Yuji is one of them. After the fight, Yuji passes out, and the twins, Mimiko and Nanako, begin their horrible plan. Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

Yuji’s VA is unhappy about his role in the upcoming episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen

As Jujutsu Kaisen fans celebrate one of the best fights of the year getting animated, Yuji’s voice actor, Junya Enoki, shares, “After Itadori faints, Nanako and Mimiko come out. I’m interested to see what the two of them will do to him. But in the middle(of the episode), Sukuna appeared. So I feel sad that I’m not going to be in action for a while (laughs).”

For those who don’t know, Mimiko and Nanako will feed Yuji ten Sukuna fingers with Jogo’s help. The twins want Sukuna’s help to kill Pseudo-Geto, whereas Jogo wants the King of Curses on their side. Yuji won’t be able to control the overwhelming power forced into him all at once. Having a total of 15 fingers, he is unable to keep Sukuna at bay.

Sadly, as the King of Curses takes control of Yuji’s body, he creates unimaginable disaster in Shibuya. Sukuna took charge of Yuji’s body for a while as he created havoc around Shibuya and killed countless innocent people. Naturally, if Sukuna has control, we won’t be able to see Yuji for a while.

Since Yuji and Sukuna have different voice actors, Junya Enoki won’t have a role in the upcoming episodes. Nonetheless, his return as Yuji will surely be astounding as pictures of his voice acting already went viral as he recorded our favorite protagonist’s heartwrenching breakdown. To create the maximum effect, he even went down on his knees, just like Yuji did in the manga.

