Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Sukuna didn’t defeat Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen broke fans’ hearts by brutally killing off their favorite character, Satoru Gojo. However, Gojo’s death wasn’t simply caused by Sukuna, but by someone else.

There’s no doubt that Satoru Gojo contributes a lot to the series’ global popularity. After all, he has every quality that Shonen fans adore: he’s a teacher, is unparalleled in battle, has an eccentric personality, and is kind enough to help anyone in need.

This week, Jujutsu Kaisen dealt a heavy blow to fans worldwide. The highly-anticipated battle of the strongest didn’t have an outcome fans would ever hope for. Gojo’s tragic demise puts the future of the Jujutsu world into jeopardy.

Gojo admits his feelings of isolation and that Sukuna was the only one who could understand that. Despite the chapter being immensely deep with hidden meanings, the conclusion is that Gojo admitted that he wasn’t a match against Sukuna. However, Gojo didn’t seem to die because of Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Gojo’s thoughts on the last battle of his life

Gojo admitted to Sukuna being way stronger than him. He said that he used all his powers and years of training in the fight, but it wasn’t enough. On the other hand, Sukuna was too strong for him. The King of Curses had to hold back against him.

In fact, Gojo also said that he would’ve lost to Sukuna even if the latter didn’t have Megumi’s techniques. However, Gojo was glad that he didn’t die from an illness but at the hands of someone stronger. He had fun fighting the King of Curses and felt the satisfaction of using all his powers for the first time.

How was Sukuna faring against Gojo during the fight?

In the first round of the battle, Gojo and Sukuna both used their Domain Expansions simultaneously. In chapter 230, we see Gojo reaching his limit after using Domain Expansion five times. But Sukuna used it four times, and his condition was much worse than Gojo’s.

Then, round two begins, where Gojo knocks out Sukuna brutally in chapter 232. However, Mahoraga soon appears from the shadow. It’s also important to note that Gojo never once lost consciousness in the fight, but Sukuna did.

Sukuna needed help to kill Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen

Throughout the battle, it never once looked like Sukuna was holding back. The two seemed to be on equal terms, and there were brief moments when one overpowered the other. Gojo truly believed he would win, and so did Sukuna.

Sukuna mostly relied on Mahoraga’s powers to deal with Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen. Compared to the superficial injuries Sukuna gave to Gojo, only Mahoraga managed to cut Gojo’s arm off in chapter 234. Mahoraga’s ability to adapt to any cursed technique is what made the fight so complicated in the first place.

Gojo’s Infinity doesn’t allow any attacks to reach him. Even the King of Curses had no way of cutting through that barrier, which is why he needed Mahoraga’s powers. Not to mention, the final attack that sliced the strongest sorcerer alive was only possible because of the Shikigami.

Therefore, it’s pretty evident that while Sukuna was the main challenger in the fight, he needed Mahoraga’s powers to win. Since the final attack was possible because of Mahoraga, it seems a bit far-fetched to give all the credit to the King of Curses.

The only amazing thing Sukuna did was find a way to control Mahoraga, which no one from the Zenin Clan ever accomplished. Since Gojo’s death was off-screen, a lot of questions remain unanswered. Therefore, it’s also difficult to determine how the final attack reached Gojo and why he didn’t see it coming.

