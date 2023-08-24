Jujutsu Kaisen: Why isn’t Yuta Okkotsu in the Shibuya trailer?

Jujutsu Kaisen drops the trailer and key visual for the upcoming Shibuya Incident arc. However, there’s not even a glimpse of Yuta Okkotsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark shonen anime and shonen series with one of the best character designs out there. Each character, whether protagonist or antagonist, is memorable in their own way. However, even then, some stand out more than others.

Yuta Okkotsu is one such character who fans love watching in action. He was hyped up in the first season before being introduced in the prequel movie. Yuta has yet to make an appearance in the original timeline of the series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Therefore, it makes sense for fans to eagerly wait for his debut in the main storyline. However, the new trailer and key visuals for the upcoming episodes don’t feature the youngest special-grade Sorcerer, Yuta Okkotsu. Delve deeper to find out why.

Yuta Okkotsu will not appear in the Shibuya Incident arc

Crunchyroll

The Shibuya trailer features all the major and minor characters. Since the art style has completely changed in Season 2, fans see the new character designs for the first time. Needless to say, there isn’t even a glimpse of Yuta. Even the key visual doesn’t feature him. The visual centers around Yuji, with all the other characters drawn around him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Placing pseudo-Geto on top of Yuji and Gojo at his bottom signifies the parallels between those two characters. The confrontation between Pseudo-Geto (Kenjaku) and Gojo is the highlight of the arc. Around these three, you can see all the characters, even those with no important role to play. Therefore, the reason behind Yuta not appearing in the Shibuya trailer and key visual is simple.

The Shibuya Incident arc in the manga wraps up in chapter 136. However, the young Sorcerer will debut in Itadori’s Examination arc in chapter 137. Therefore, Yuta doesn’t have any role in the Shibuya arc. Although Yuta Okkotsu does not have any role in the main story of Season 2, it is still possible that he will be mentioned by other characters or featured in the opening themes, just like in the first season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some even believe that the season will end with Yuta being shown as a cliffhanger, but that’s merely speculative at this point. Yuta will be the main cast starting Season 3, and he is crucial to the story. Fans can expect a grand entrance of their favorite character.

Here’s the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident arc:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo vs Sukuna | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry | One Piece strongest character

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.