Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Gege Akutami killed his favorite character

Gege Akutami doesn’t shy away from killing popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters, so much so that he didn’t even hesitate to kill off his favorite character, Nanami Kento.

Jujutsu Kaisen comes with its fair share of deaths and tragedies. The most gruesome arc of the series is the Shibuya Incident arc, which is currently being aired in the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Just thinking about what’s going to happen in the upcoming episodes is enough to depress anyone.

However, even with all the heart-wrenching moments, nothing comes close to being as spine-chilling as Nanami’s fate. The most surprising part of this is that Gege did all this to his favorite character. Not only Gege but the entire fandom adores Nanami, who is like a mentor to Yuji.

The character’s desire to help others is an admirable trait to have in the cruel world of Jujutsu Kaisen. He also adores Yuji, who reminds him of Yu Haibara. Therefore, what Gege Akutami did to Nanami Kento, his favorite character, is by far the most tragic moment in Jujutsu Kaisen. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the manga.

Why Gege Akutami killed Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gege Akutami killed Nanami because he didn’t have any further role as a Jujutsu Kaisen character.

As per Comic Book, Gege Akutami shared in a preview interview from 2022: “At the beginning, my favorite was Sukuna. Mainly for his graphic aspects, which are inspired by everything I had read. Nanami is the first character I managed to create by myself and evolve. So he is my favorite character at the moment.”

However, that doesn’t stop him from sacrificing Nanami for the plot. In the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbook Q&A, Gege Akutami was asked: “When did Nanami’s ending in the Shibuya Incident start to be decided?” The author answered: “When I thought about doing the Shibuya Incident arc. To be honest, I like Nanami as a character, and he is easy to work on. But in terms of his role in the story and the development of the characters, I had no choice after all.”

Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of deaths, but nothing is as gruesome as Nanami’s. He suffered too much and for too long. He was partially shredded in Dagon’s domain, then burned by Jogo’s fires, before finally dying at Mahito’s hands. Mahito blows up the first half of Nanami’s body right in front of Yuji. Yuji completely breaks down after watching someone he deeply cares about die so horribly.

