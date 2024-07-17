Gege Akutami was originally supposed to have another main character but he decided Yuji should be the one for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t a conventional main character-centric shonen series. Gege Akutami ensures the protagonist as well as the side characters have opportunities to shine. Yuji doesn’t have his own powers, but he’s constantly evolving and developing as the story goes on. He starts out as an ordinary high school kid before his life turns upside down.

However, initially, Gege Akutami wanted to create a different main character in Jujutsu Kaisen. He made a lot of changes before finally deciding on Yuji as the main character and changing the title as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently holding an exhibition at the Shibuya Hikarie shopping center in Tokyo, showcasing how the franchise’s stories, characters, and illustrations are created. It also includes storyboards and sketches before they were submitted as final manuscripts.

During the exhibition, a popular JJK leaker is sharing the drafts with Megumi Fushiguro as the main character, and his interactions with Tsumiki Fushiguro. In the drafts, Yuji is a side character who tells Megumi his grandfather passed way.

Meanwhile, at home, Tsumiki prepares dinner for Megumi and he tells her how he met a “weird” person while referring to Yuji. This version was rejected. Jujutsu Kaisen rarely saw interactions between Megumi and Tsumiki. Even now, Gege thinks not giving Tsukimi any depth is a failure on his part.

Tsumiki was the most important person in Megumi’s life, and she’s the reason he even became a sorcerer. However, fans know very little about her, which restricts them from understanding Megumi’s goals and actions. Still, Gege went in another direction and focused on the entirely different story we know today.

