Fan-favorite Jujutsu Kaisen villain was actually based on Jason Statham

Inspiration comes from all directions, and it turns out a particular Jujutsu Kaisen villain was based on big screen action star, Jason Statham.

Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of memorable characters, from the beloved Satoru Gojo to the King of Curses himself, Sukuna. Someone who definitely made an impression despite limited time in the story is Toji Fushiguro.

One-time rival of Gojo, Toji challenged the sorcerer on several occasions, failing each time to take down the Jujutsu master. Despite this, fans developed an affection for the sorcerer killer, and creator Gege Akutami has revealed that Toji was modelled after none other than action movie icon Jason Statham.

This comes from a Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition going on in Tokyo. Part of several franchises, most prominently the Fast and Furious movies, but also known for The Expendables, The Transporter, and numerous others, Statham’s a proper big screen hero, with the physique to back it up.

Toji’s pretty muscle-bound himself, and when you see them side-by-side you can see a resemblance in their shape. They carry themselves with a particular confidence as well, although Toji didn’t earn his through growing up working class in England.

Fans are slightly taken aback. “So this man got the whole world chasing after Jason Statham’s physique,” one comment says.

“WOAHHHHH DID NOT SEE THAT COMING,” replies another, while other simply think it’s “fitting”.

The revelation has caused fans to view Toji in a new light, with a better idea of his height and the impression Gege was going for. It’s a strong influence to draw from, since Statham has carved out a particular niche for himself.

You want someone cocky, a little bulltick, but charming? Our man The Beekeeper is the guy. Toji’s similar, except for killing sorcerers. Unless the target is Satoru Goju.

