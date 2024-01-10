Jujutsu Kaisen viewers divided after fan names their baby after “killer”

Jujutsu Kaisen fans don’t miss out on any opportunity to showcase their love for the series. Recently, a couple based in Indonesia named their daughter after a JJK character and this news has fans divided – here’s why.

The excitement for the Jujutsu Kaisen series skyrocketed after the release of Season 2. It gave us several things to discuss, be it the deaths of the significant characters or the beautifully choreographed and animated battle sequences.

Besides that, the series has blessed the fandom with some of the most brilliant and influential characters, all of whom seem relatable at times.

It’s an animanga series that’s loved by people of all ages. So, it’s understandable why some fans would name their newborns after the characters from the popular franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen fan names their baby after a “killer”

As reported by Convomf on Twitter, a JJK fan couple from Indonesia named their baby girl after Maki Zenin from the series.

Although Maki is one of the most badass characters in the show, some people strongly dislike her. That’s because she brutally eradicated the entire Zenin Clan. She killed them to avenge the mistreatment she and Mai received during their childhood – but still, several fans see her as a killer.

However, she is also loved by many, who believe that the Indonesia-based couple named their daughter Maki Humaira Zenin as they want to see her grow as strong as the anime character. Keeping that image of Maki in mind, several fans praised the couple’s decision.

A fan commented on the viral post: “Apparently the father was the JJK fan of the two parents, and the reason he named her that is because he wants her daughter to be a strong, protective, independent woman. The girl was born on Monday (Senin in Indonesian) so Zenin makes some sense.”

While the post received several positive comments, some users warned them for not sticking with the name Maki. They say that the couple shouldn’t name their daughter after someone who has killed her own family.

