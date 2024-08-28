Jujutsu Kaisen translator called out by voice actor, but fans are divided

Jujutsu Kaisen translator John Werry makes another mistranslation in Chapter 267, prompting a voice actor to call him out, but the community is divided over the complaint.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently reaching its conclusion but the official translation continues to have errors. In the past, fans have pointed out the problem several times, and Chapter 267 features the plan between Yuta and Gojo as well as Nobara’s return.

In the flashback, Yuta talks about Rika consuming Yuji’s finger to copy Shrine. This is a sure way to fool the King of Curses since he will believe Yuta has consumed his final finger. But in reality, the final finger was actually placed in a mysterious place.

However, the official translation says “Malevolent Shrine” instead of “Shrine.” A popular JJK fan account points out the error. The manga has never once shown Yuta being able to copy someone else’s domain. He can only copy techniques after meeting certain conditions.

Yuji’s English voice actor Adam McArthur also calls out the translator but receives mixed reactions from fans. He shares a popular Yuji gif while adding the caption John Wery which appears to be a spelling error. While some commend him for that post, a lot of fans are also unhappy with the “unprofessionalism.”

One fan complains, “Adam, this wasn’t a cool thing to do. As someone who respects your profession and loves both anime and manga, it wasn’t ok to take a dig at the guy for just doing his job. Please reflect on this because behavior like this isn’t a good look.”

Another fan expresses their gratitude, “Thank for you bringing light to this issue. Most people would be too scared to, because of their job or whatever other cowardice reasoning. We appreciate it.”

“Adam never misses. This whole VA team is dedicated to the source material and wants to produce a better product,” adds one more.

Another blames the VA, “This is BEYOND unprofessional coming from someone that is supposedly a professional voice actor. Hopefully, ignorant actions like this have appropriate consequences.”

