Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests Yuji will become a villain

Jujutsu Kaisen sees Yuji Itadori as the main protagonist, but what if the hero himself turns into a villain? Well, that’s what a recent theory suggests.

After Gojo’s unfortunate death at the hands of Sukuna, the fandom wanted to witness Yuji fighting and defeating the king of curses. Even though he is no match for Sukuna, several theories emerged on social media suggesting he will be the one to show Sukuna his place.

The recent chapters of JJK featured the hilarious fight between Fumihiko Takaba and Kenjaku. The latter has been one of the most evil sorcerers who committed terrible deeds by possessing several bodies throughout his life. No one knows what Kenjaku looks like because we have seen him in different bodies since his debut.

Interestingly, Kenjaku once took over the body of a dead woman named Kaori and conceived Yuji with Jin Itadori. Well, it’s evident that the ancient sorcerer used corpses to get new identities and adopt the bodies’ abilities. But what could be the reason for him giving birth to multiple children, including Yuji and Choso?

Yuji has always been a savior

Since the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen, we have seen Yuji as a good boy who joins Jujutsu High to fulfill his grandfather’s last wish. Being mentored by Gojo and Nanami, Yuji has proved himself to be the savior of humanity several times.

For instance, no matter how potent the enemy is, if he encounters any human in danger, he jumps on the battlefield. He is not a gifted curse user like his peers, but there is no denying that he is a potent fighter when it comes to hand-to-hand combat.

Despite him being the main lead, he was the one who freed the king of curses by unknowingly eating one of his rotten fingers. He served as a vessel to the evil curse but never failed to stand with the sorcerers when they needed him the most. Yuji was also ready to sacrifice himself after learning that once he consumes all the 20 fingers of Sukuna, he must die to kill the king of curses.

Can Yuji turn against humanity?

In the spoilers of Chapter 243, we learn how Takaba distracts Kenjaku and gets him killed at the hands of Yuta. However, it was Geto’s body that was decapitated by the young sorcerer. So, even though it is still unclear if it’s Kenjaku who dies or if it is the body, it’s worth mentioning that Kenjaku’s last words in Geto’s body are: “My will will be inherited.”

The final words could mean a lot of things. The first possibility states that it’s Kenjaku’s brain that gets transplanted into any dead body so he may return with a new identity.

The second prospect hints toward Yuji, as he has the sorcerer’s blood in his veins. If that’s true, Yuji might be the one who’ll actually inherit Kenjaku’s will or desires since he is, in fact, Kenjaku’s son.

According to one X/Twitter, it will be Yuji who will turn against the good guys. His post reads: “Yuji itadori will become a villain. Kenjaku, at his death, said, ‘My will will be inherited. I think he cursed Yuji. Yuji’s role in the story has always been a vessel. I think he’s gonna be the center of the merger even if it’s not on purpose.”

Of course, this is simply a theory, so let’s take all this with a grain of salt. However, it’s well known that Gege Akutami can use any opportunity to deliver jaw-dropping twists in JJK, so we might get to see something like this happen.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.