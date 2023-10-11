Jujutsu Kaisen theory says Gojo could return soon

Out of all the characters Jujutsu Kaisen has given us, Gojo was the last one whom the fandom could afford to lose. We all are familiar with Gojo’s stardom, but what we can’t say for sure is if the character will come back to life in the manga. However, there are some fan theories suggesting that Gojo can very well make a comeback.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 proved to be the most soul-stirring chapter as it brought Gojo’s death sequence that no one wanted to see. Well, Gege is not said to be the most brutal mangaka without any reason. Every time we fall in love with a character, we see him die in the mangaka’s storyline.

Satoru Gojo has been missing from anime as well as manga for the time being, and we have come across several theories that surfaced online, stating the possibilities of his return.

However, the recent translation on social media has caught our attention, and we would like every JJK fan to learn about it, too. So, here’s what you need to know.

A recent theory states Gojo’s revival in Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Gojo and Sukuna’s fierce fight was stretched into 13 chapters, i.e., 13 weeks (excluding the breaks). After the strongest sorcerer’s death, initially, everyone assumed that the sequence was necessarily needed in the story. That’s because, unless he is out of the story, no other character would be able to flaunt their potency or abilities.

That being said, according to a translation by Ashinosedai on social media, we must not give up on our hope as the sensei could return by the end of this year.

The leaker calculated the time gap between Gojo’s death anniversary and his possible resurrection. For instance, the fight that started in chapter 224 ended in chapter 236 on September 24, 2023, and featured Gojo’s death. As per the theory, Gojo will return in Chapter 244, which will be the 13th chapter after his death. The chapter will be released on December 24 – 13 weeks after Gojo sensei’s death.

The theory states: “No one had their “wishes” come true in JJK—why’d Gojo keep saying he hoped it wasn’t a dream? Because it *was* and he WILL BE BACK”.

Also, we have seen how Gege took his weekly breaks so that Gojo’s death in the manga and his sealing in the Prison Realm could happen in the same week. And since JJK anime season 2 is ending on December 28, the manga chapter releasing on December 24 might feature some mindboggling events as well – and what could be more significant than Gojo’s return?

Gojo’s “Dream” suggests his return

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 featured a vision in which we saw Gojo with his dead friends, including Suguru Geto and Nanami. After staying with them for a bit and discussing Sukuna’s powers with them, Gojo says, ‘I hope this isn’t just my imagination.’ Well, why would he say something like that?

Gege, on the other side, has never made any character’s dream come true, be it Yuji or Megumi. For instance, Yuji wanted to protect Junpei, but he couldn’t, while Megumi wanted to save Tsumiki, but he could not get a chance either. Similarly, when Gojo saw a vision in which he got an opportunity to have a conversation with his deceased friends, he liked it very much and started praying that this mustn’t be his dream.

So, all this provokes us to speculate that Gege would follow the same pattern with Gojo, and we will be able to meet our favorite sensei very soon.

Although the theory is fascinating for every Gojo fan, it is still a “THEORY,” and we do not have any surety about Gojo’s return.

